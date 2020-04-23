Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Michael William Hossler Obituary
Michael William Hossler, 36, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020.

Michael was a son of the late William Hossler and Berniece (Matto) Ferraro and lived with his stepfather, Joseph Ferraro Sr.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Please send any donations to help with Michael's funeral costs to Joseph Ferraro, 1 Deer Park Drive, Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
