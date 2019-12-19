|
Michele Alaine Kornegay, 53, of Exton, passed away comfortably at home Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with her husband by her side holding her hand.
Michele and Dan were lucky to have 22 wonderful years of marriage, during which they were able to raise an extraordinary young man, their son, Jonathan. Michele is finally at peace after a long battle with cancer that started when she was 21 with Hodgkin's. Michele was a strong, bright, generous and loving person, mother and wife. She will be missed and cherished by her husband, son, family and all who knew her.
She deeply loved her family - her mother, Christina Heintzleman, of Harrisburg; father, Edward Fetterolf, of Ashland; her brother, Ed; her sister, Tina and husband, Gary; Dan's parents, John and Carol and brothers, Mike and Jason and their wives, Sara and Noel; all her lovely nieces and nephews.
A memorial service open to all will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Founds-Feryo Cremation & Burial Services LLC, 229 S. High St., West Chester, 610-696-0134, where greetings will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Goshen Friends School for the "Michele Kornegay Memorial Scholarship Fund." Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
