She was born to Michael and Rosellen Kershetsky Yawornicky on Oct. 15, 1960.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brothers, Michael and John Emo Yawornicky.



She is survived by her husband, Gary, of Barnesville; and her daughter, Katie and her husband, Michael Beetle, of Gilberton; her brother, Peter and his wife, Sherri, of Girardville; nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Office of Christian Burial will be at 7 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's cemetery, Mahanoy City. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.



