Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Keating
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle A. Keating

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle A. Keating Obituary

Michelle A. Keating, 45, of Delano, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Born Oct. 13, 1974, in Coaldale, she was a daughter of Herb and Connie Goho Scheeler, of Barnesville.

Michelle graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1992. She worked as a home health aide and bartender for many years.

Michelle adored her son, Brandon, who will be 4 years old in September. She loved all animals, but especially her own, Mia, Nina and Sacho. She loved taking care of her home. She loved music and singing, in which she had a great voice. She was a very caring person, always helping someone with her kind heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Keating, and a brother, Herbie Scheeler, in 2016.

Michelle is survived, in addition to her parents, by her son, Brandon, and companion, Brian Howley; a brother, Brad Scheeler, of Barnesville; a sister, Brenda Scheeler, of Barnesville; two nieces, Brookeand Rayne; two nephews, Devon and Austin; aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua, was in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -