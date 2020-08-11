Home

Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Michelle Smith, 55, of Frackville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence.

Born May 25, 1965, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Joan Hinkle Bower Yankiewicz and the late Samuel Bower.

Michelle worked as a chef at several area restaurants.

Surviving are a daughter, Marisa Moyer, of Orwigsburg, and a brother, Michael Mock, of Auburn.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.


