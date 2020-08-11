|
Michelle Smith, 55, of Frackville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her residence.
Born May 25, 1965, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Joan Hinkle Bower Yankiewicz and the late Samuel Bower.
Michelle worked as a chef at several area restaurants.
Surviving are a daughter, Marisa Moyer, of Orwigsburg, and a brother, Michael Mock, of Auburn.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2020