Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Miranda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Miranda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel Miranda Obituary
Miguel Miranda, 58, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday in his residence.

Born in Conception, Chile, April 26, 1961, he was a son of the late Sergio Orlando Miranda Desmond and Ana Eulogia Eizaguirre Santana.

Miguel was of the Catholic faith. He was a resident of and in the care of the RedCo Group, Saint Clair.

Miguel is survived by brothers, Sergio, Julian, Hector, Agustin, Marcos and Victor; sisters, Margarita, Victoria, Ximena and Virginia; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 12, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now