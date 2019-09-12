|
Miguel Miranda, 58, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday in his residence.
Born in Conception, Chile, April 26, 1961, he was a son of the late Sergio Orlando Miranda Desmond and Ana Eulogia Eizaguirre Santana.
Miguel was of the Catholic faith. He was a resident of and in the care of the RedCo Group, Saint Clair.
Miguel is survived by brothers, Sergio, Julian, Hector, Agustin, Marcos and Victor; sisters, Margarita, Victoria, Ximena and Virginia; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 12, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com
