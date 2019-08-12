|
Mildred A. Ditzler, 92, formerly of Patterson Apartments, Pottsville, died Saturday at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
She was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Palo Alto, a daughter of the late Del and Helen Pfeiffer Nerz.
She was a 1944 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.
Mildred was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and Catholic Women's Union.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. Ditzler, on Feb. 21, 1979.
Surviving are cousins and caregiver, Jean Marie Thomas, Palo Alto.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. There will be no viewing. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to St. John Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Mildred's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
