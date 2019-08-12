Home

POWERED BY

Services
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
For more information about
Mildred Ditzler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Ditzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred A. Ditzler


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred A. Ditzler Obituary
Mildred A. Ditzler, 92, formerly of Patterson Apartments, Pottsville, died Saturday at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.

She was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Palo Alto, a daughter of the late Del and Helen Pfeiffer Nerz.

She was a 1944 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.

Mildred was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and Catholic Women's Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. Ditzler, on Feb. 21, 1979.

Surviving are cousins and caregiver, Jean Marie Thomas, Palo Alto.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. There will be no viewing. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to St. John Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Mildred's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now