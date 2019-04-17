Mildred Bertha Berk Fegley, 88, of Hamburg and Deer Lake, died April 15, 2019, of complications from heart disease.
|
She is survived by her sons, Randall and wife, Connie, Laurin and partner, Douglas.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Christ Church, 1751 Chestnut St., New Ringgold (McKeansburg). Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mildred wished contributions to be made to the Hamburg Historical Society, 102 State St., Hamburg, PA 19526. Additional information at jamesfuneralhome.org. James Funeral Home, Bethlehem, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2019