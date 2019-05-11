Mildred M. Wichalonis Anthony, 91, formerly of Frackville and Kindred Place, Harrisburg, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Homeland Center, Harrisburg.
Mildred was born in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late John and Julia Ganis Wichalonis and was the widow of Thomas A. Anthony.
A graduate of Mahanoy City High School and McCann School of Business, Mildred managed a branch office of Home Savings and Loan Association, after she and her late husband retired as owners and proprietors of T&G Anthony Grocers, Frackville. A talented gardener and quilter, Mildred was also a very superb cook.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Jean M. Dyszel and husband, Joseph, of Camp Hill, and Robert L. Anthony and wife, Rowena, of Bedford, Va.; three grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Kellan, Drew and Emily.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (St. Ann's building), 49 N. Line St., Frackville, PA 17931, with the Rev. Brian M. Miller as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Frackville. A viewing will be held one hour prior to Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Place, www.ucc-homes.org, 4700 Oakhurst Blvd., Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Homeland Center, www.homelandcenter.org, 1901 North Fifth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1510. To send messages of condolence to Mildred's family or for driving directions, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 11, 2019