Mildred Panikarchuck, 87, of Frackville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Dameter Wilinski.
Millie worked as a trimmer for the former Charles Rabin Garment Factory in Frackville until her retirement. Millie was a member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, and was also very active in the Frackville Area Senior Citizens and the Frackville Elks BPOE 1533.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Panikarchuck, in 1980; her sister, Eva Homa; her brothers, Michael, John, George and Walter Wilinski.
Millie is survived by her sister, Rose Kolos, Frackville; and nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. A Panakyda service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mildred's name to the memorial fund of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church at 243 S. Middle Street, Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 25, 2019