Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Lighthouse Church
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
The Lighthouse Church
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Shappell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Shappell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Shappell Obituary
Mildred Shappell, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Nov. 6, 1940, in New Ringgold, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Sterner) Seltzer.

She was the widow of Cyril Shappell, who passed away Jan. 18, 2011.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mabel Fedoriska; brother, Jim Seltzer; and grandson, Jordan Krute.

Mildred was a Blue Mountain High School graduate.

She was a member of The Lighthouse Church.

Mildred had been employed as a janitor for Schuylkill Haven School District.

She is survived by two daughters, Michele Shappell, of Schuylkill Haven, and Karen Geist, wife of Gerald, of Selinsgrove; grandchildren, Justin and Jarrett Krute, Kelsey Geist Delos, and Kendall and Adin Geist; great-grandson, Jaxon Krute.

Mildred is also survived by six sisters, Ruth Schuck, of Tennessee, Pearl Neiswender, of Schuylkill Haven, Alberta Canfield, of Pine Grove, Edith Sheva, of New Cumberland, Martha Brown, of Auburn, and Debra Seltzer, of Orwigsburg; five brothers, Floyd Seltzer, of Schuylkill Haven, John Seltzer, of McKeansburg, David Seltzer, of Philippines, Daniel Seltzer, of Schuylkill Haven, and Philip Seltzer, of Orwigsburg.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg, with Pastor William Orf officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service in St. John's New Cemetery, Auburn. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -