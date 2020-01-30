|
Mildred Shappell, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 6, 1940, in New Ringgold, she was a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Sterner) Seltzer.
She was the widow of Cyril Shappell, who passed away Jan. 18, 2011.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mabel Fedoriska; brother, Jim Seltzer; and grandson, Jordan Krute.
Mildred was a Blue Mountain High School graduate.
She was a member of The Lighthouse Church.
Mildred had been employed as a janitor for Schuylkill Haven School District.
She is survived by two daughters, Michele Shappell, of Schuylkill Haven, and Karen Geist, wife of Gerald, of Selinsgrove; grandchildren, Justin and Jarrett Krute, Kelsey Geist Delos, and Kendall and Adin Geist; great-grandson, Jaxon Krute.
Mildred is also survived by six sisters, Ruth Schuck, of Tennessee, Pearl Neiswender, of Schuylkill Haven, Alberta Canfield, of Pine Grove, Edith Sheva, of New Cumberland, Martha Brown, of Auburn, and Debra Seltzer, of Orwigsburg; five brothers, Floyd Seltzer, of Schuylkill Haven, John Seltzer, of McKeansburg, David Seltzer, of Philippines, Daniel Seltzer, of Schuylkill Haven, and Philip Seltzer, of Orwigsburg.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg, with Pastor William Orf officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service in St. John's New Cemetery, Auburn. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020