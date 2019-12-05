Home

Milton C. Zinck

Milton C. Zinck Obituary
Milton C. Zinck, 80, of North Manheim Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, at his residence.

Born Sept. 21, 1939, he was a son of the late Charles and Ella (White) Zinck.

He was the widower of Barbara (Hazlett) Zinck, who passed away in 2007.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Ronda Benson, in 2019, six brothers and four sisters.

Milton was a graduate of Little Marsh High School. He was a member of St. John's Union Church, Auburn. Milton worked as a machine mechanic for CAN Corporation of America, Blandon.

He is survived by two daughters, Nadine Rodriquez, of Deer Lake, Dourinda Landis and husband, Richard, of Macungie; a son, Thomas Copp, of Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Blanche Marshall, Newfield, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at Nelson Township Building, Nelson, PA. At the family's request, donations in Milton's memory may be sent to St. John's Church, PO Box 103, Auburn, PA 17922. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
