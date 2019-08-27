|
|
Milton Russell Rausch, 74, of Summer Valley Road, New Ringgold, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
Born Monday, April 9, 1945, in New Ringgold, he was a son of the late Russell M. and Helen E. (Bachert) Rausch.
A graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Milton served honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a welder and worked construction. A member of Hamburg Fish & Game Club, Milton was an avid outdoorsman. Milton liked to make wine.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret "Peg" (Zackus) Rausch; daughters, Crystal Rausch, of Pine Grove, Rebecca Ann Carpenter, wife of Brian, of Harleysville, and Cathy Jo Rausch and her fiance, Christopher Gerber; sister, Shirley German, wife of Paul, of New Ringgold; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960. (570) 386-5884. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of services. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorials in his name can be sent to New Ringgold Ambulance Association, 115 N. Railroad St., New Ringgold, PA 17960. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019