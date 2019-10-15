Home

Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Minnie Mae Kehler

Minnie Mae Kehler Obituary
Minnie Mae Kehler, 86, of Pitman, died Oct. 13, 2019, at Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

She was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Pitman, a daughter of the late Peter and Olive Kehler.

She was a member of Zion E.C. Church, Pitman.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Felix H. Kehler (Betty).

She is survived by a sister, Mary Jane Willier (Eugene); brothers, Peter A. Kehler (Faye), Charles R. Kehler (Jean) and Gene L. Kehler (Ginger); 16 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Zion E.C. Church, Pitman, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Zion E.C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion E.C. Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, PA 17964. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
