Miriam F. "Mim" Wetzel, 92, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, formerly of Pitman, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Providence Place.



She was born Friday, July 2, 1926, in Helfenstein, a daughter of the late Charles N. Maurer and the late Anna H. I. Marlow Maurer.



She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Hegins, where she was a member of the St. John's United Methodist Women.



Mim was an avid Phillies fan, she liked watching the Hallmark channel, loved Lawrence Welk and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.



Her husband, Paul R. Wetzel, passed away in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Stella Miller and Beatrice Pennypacker; five brothers, Arthur Maurer, Earl Maurer, Raymond Maurer, Paul Maurer and Luther Maurer.



She is survived by two daughters, Darlene M. Carl and her husband, Daniel, of Hegins, and Beth A. Gallagher and her husband, Bill, of Lusby, Md.; three granddaughters, Angela Andriukaitis, of Harrisburg, Kiera Gallagher, of Lusby, Md., and Allison Gallagher, of Lusby, Md.; two sisters, Naomi Yarnell, of Grand Terrace, Calif., and Esther Wetzel, of Ashland; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. John's United Methodist Church, Hegins, with the Rev. W. Keith Rockwell officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Hepler's Church of God Cemetery, Pitman. Memorial contributions can be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



