Dr. Mohammed S. Shakil Obituary
Dr. Mohammed S. Shakil, 64, of Allentown, passed away May 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Pakistan, he was a son of the late Haji Mohammed Shakil and Amna Begum.

Dr. Shakil received his Doctorate of Health Services from Dow University in Pakistan, went on to receive his orthopedic speciality from Royal College of Surgeons in England, later received his spinal and orthopedic surgical specialty from Jefferson University and lastly received his sports medicine specialty in orthopedics from the University of Pennsylvania. He was an independent surgeon, working for St. Luke's, Lehighton Campus, Lehigh Valley, Pottsville Campus and Easton Hospitals. He also held a private office in Allentown, Pottsville, Lehighton and Easton. Dr. Shakil was a member of the MALV.

Survivors are daughter, Alea Shakil; brother, Naveed Shakil; nephew, Ansar Shakil.

Services were held Friday, May 15. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 17, 2020
