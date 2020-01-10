Home

Monette H. Pflueger Treon


1925 - 2020
Monette H. Pflueger Treon Obituary
Monette H. Pflueger Treon, 94, formerly of Pottsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Pinebrook Personal Care Facility, Orwigsburg.

Born Oct. 3, 1925, in Fulton Township, she was a daughter of the late David and Texas (Schlagel) Graybeal.

She was a 1943 graduate of Pottsville Area High School; member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville; and past member of Pottsville Shade Tree Commission.

She was co-owner of the former Treon's Luncheonette, formerly located in Pottsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. "Ben" Treon (2004); a daughter, Randy Sue Pflueger; brothers, Ferdinand Graybeal and David Graybeal; sisters, Virginia Van Nostrand, Delrae Bohler, June Evely and Rosedna Atkinson.

She is survived by a son, Jerry "Skeets" Pflueger, husband of Terri Lee, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Terri Jo Pflueger, of Spring Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Cody Pflueger, Jordan Pflueger and Kelsi Guardiani; nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date on the grounds of Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market Street, Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for Monette's family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
