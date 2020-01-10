|
|
Monette H. Pflueger Treon, 94, formerly of Pottsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Pinebrook Personal Care Facility, Orwigsburg.
Born Oct. 3, 1925, in Fulton Township, she was a daughter of the late David and Texas (Schlagel) Graybeal.
She was a 1943 graduate of Pottsville Area High School; member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville; and past member of Pottsville Shade Tree Commission.
She was co-owner of the former Treon's Luncheonette, formerly located in Pottsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. "Ben" Treon (2004); a daughter, Randy Sue Pflueger; brothers, Ferdinand Graybeal and David Graybeal; sisters, Virginia Van Nostrand, Delrae Bohler, June Evely and Rosedna Atkinson.
She is survived by a son, Jerry "Skeets" Pflueger, husband of Terri Lee, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Terri Jo Pflueger, of Spring Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Cody Pflueger, Jordan Pflueger and Kelsi Guardiani; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date on the grounds of Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market Street, Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for Monette's family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020