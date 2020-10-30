Home

Monica A. Pouchan Obituary

Monica C. Pouchan, 80, of Eyers' Manor, Northumberland, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Eyers' Manor.

She was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Saint Clair. Monica was a daughter of the late John Pouchan and Catherine (Czarick) Pouchan.

She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Monica was a 1958 Graduate of St. Clair High School. She was president of her senior class, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the high school band and a participant in Eastern District chorus. Monica worked for the Department of the Airforce at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and several federal and state agencies in Harrisburg, Washington, D.C., and New York. She was also employed by the Harrisburg State Hospital, where she worked as a secretary.

In addition to her parents, Monica was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Pouchan, who passed away in 2010.

She is survived by a brother, John Pouchan, of Royersford; a sister, Justine Schwenk, of Granville, Ohio; a brother, Michael Pouchan, of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Paula Pouchan, of Saint Clair; a brother, Daniel Pouchan, of Fredericksburg, Va.; a sister, Mary Klemer, of Harrisburg; a brother, Adrian Pouchan, of Harrisburg; a sister, Catherine Hannick, of King George, Va.; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

The Office of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with the Rev. Gregory Noga, officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. with a Panachida being held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. VICNAJA PAMJAT


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
