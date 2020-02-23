Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrl Harring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrl E. Harring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrl E. Harring Obituary
Myrl E. Harring, 85, of Richland, formerly of Valley View, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

She was born Sunday, Dec. 23, 1934, in Lavelle, a daughter of the late Charles Tietsworth and the late Kathryn Stine Tietsworth.

She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School.

Myrl was a secretary for the state Department of Revenue until her retirement.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.

Her husband, Donald G. Harring, passed away in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; by a brother, Earl Tiestworth; two sisters, Arlene Leiby and Jeanette Yeager.

She is survived by a son, Keith L. Harring and his wife, Lynda, of Bethel; a daughter, Karen E. Gilbert and her husband, Robert, of Myerstown; seven grandchildren, Drew Gilbert, Karley Seigfried, Justin Gilbert, Kaylyn Harring, Kali Harring, Keith Harring and Karsen Harring; a sister, Carole Spencer, of Newmanstown; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -