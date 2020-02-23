|
Myrl E. Harring, 85, of Richland, formerly of Valley View, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
She was born Sunday, Dec. 23, 1934, in Lavelle, a daughter of the late Charles Tietsworth and the late Kathryn Stine Tietsworth.
She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School.
Myrl was a secretary for the state Department of Revenue until her retirement.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.
Her husband, Donald G. Harring, passed away in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; by a brother, Earl Tiestworth; two sisters, Arlene Leiby and Jeanette Yeager.
She is survived by a son, Keith L. Harring and his wife, Lynda, of Bethel; a daughter, Karen E. Gilbert and her husband, Robert, of Myerstown; seven grandchildren, Drew Gilbert, Karley Seigfried, Justin Gilbert, Kaylyn Harring, Kali Harring, Keith Harring and Karsen Harring; a sister, Carole Spencer, of Newmanstown; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
