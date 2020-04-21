Home

Myron Troyanosky

Myron Troyanosky Obituary
Myron Troyanosky, 81, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Ashland, a son of Jacob Troyanosky and Mary Gogotz.

As a young man, he earned the Eagle Scout award from the local Frackville Boy Scout Troop 91. Myron was a graduate of Gilberton High School.

After school, he served his country in the Navy and also as a Marine. Myron later worked as a chemist for Rohm & Haas Chemical Co., Philadelphia.

On May 10, 1986, in St. Casimir Church, he married the late Rosalie S. Pachkoski, who preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2009.

He was a member of Church of the Holy Angels.

In addition to his parents and wife, Myron was preceded in death by three brothers, William Troyanosky, Michael Troyanosky and Russell Troyanosky; a sister, Mary Troyanosky; two brothers-in-law, John Ann Settembrino and Edmund Kozak.

Myron is survived by three sisters, Jean Troyanosky, of Maizeville, Ann Settembrino, of Warrington, and Millie Kozak, of Ridley Park; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
