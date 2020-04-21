|
Myron Troyanosky, 81, of Kulpmont, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Ashland State Hospital on Aug. 25, 1938, a son of Jacob Troyanosky and Mary Gogotz.
As a young man, he earned the Eagle Scout award from the local Frackville Boy Scout Troop 91. Myron was a graduate of Gilberton High School.
After school, he served his country in the Navy and also as a Marine. Myron later worked in the warehouse of Rohm & Haas Chemical Co., in Philadelphia.
On May 10, 1986, in St. Casimir Church, he married the late Rosalie S. Pachkoski, who preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2009.
He was a member of Church of the Holy Angels.
In addition to his parents and wife, Myron was preceded in death by three brothers, William Troyanosky, Michael Troyanosky and Russell Troyanosky; a sister, Mary Troyanosky; two brothers-in-law, John Ann Settembrino and Edmund Kozak.
Myron is survived by three sisters, Jean Troyanosky, of Maizeville, Ann Settembrino, of Warrington, and Millie Kozak, of Ridley Park; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Troy, of Falls Church, Va.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020