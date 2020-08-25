Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnig-Berger Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Tremont, PA 17981
(570) 695-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Irving

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Irving Obituary

Myrtle Irving, 86, of North Street, Tremont, died Sunday, Aug. 23, at Select Medical, Harrisburg.

She was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Pine Grove, a daughter of the Late James G. & Pauline Knapp Krammes.

She was a retired local Garment worker. She was a member of Tremont Senior Citizens.

She was a member of St. Peter UCC, Tremont.

In addition to his parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth.

She is survived by a daughter, Vicki, wife of Ken Moyer, of Tremont; sons, Kenneth Jr., husband of Pamela, of Pine Grove, Kevin, husband of Trudy, of Sellersville, and Jamey, husband of Lisa, of Tremont; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Peter UCC, Spring Street, Tremont. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Interment will be in German Reformed Cemetery, Tremont. Minnig-Berger Funeral Home, Tremont, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -