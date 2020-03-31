|
Nadine Mason, 37, of York, formerly of Minersville, died Thursday at home.
She was born March 2, 1983, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Bernard J. Sr. and Judy Pruden Mason.
She was employed by Harley-Davidson plant, York.
Nadine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Mason
Surviving are three children, Blake Bowers, Gabriellah Natatle and Tristan Ferry; siblings, Bernadette Mason, Cumbola, Grace Mason, Schuylkill Haven, Bernard J. Mason Sr., Heckscherville, and Mandy Mason and her wife, Angela Kyleberg, Honey Brook; a companion, Joshua Ferry, York; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Nadine's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
