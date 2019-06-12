|
Nancy C. Meyer Fink, 83, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Sept. 12, 1935, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Della Gregonis Meyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Howard and Ed Meyer.
Nancy is survived by a son, Jerry Fink, husband of Karen; daughters, Suzan Fink, Carole Davis, wife of Rodney, Natalie Bachman, wife of Jerry, and Beth Montgomery, wife of Kevin. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Fink family.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019