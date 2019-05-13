Nancy C. Meck, 82, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away April 20, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 21, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Raab Reber.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold A. Meck, who passed away in 1977.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Debbie Sanborn Meck, of Leesburg, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Celeste Reber, fiancée to Martin; brother, Richard Reber, of Kutztown; nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, May 17. A public graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. The Rev. Bernadette Meck will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
