Nancy E. Brokenshire, 76, of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, at her residence.
Nancy was born in Mahanoy City, June 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Fizel) and Leo Salmon.
Nancy graduated from Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1961. She worked for Mahanoy City Cigar Plant and later Eagle Brothers Shirt Factory. Nancy later became a homemaker and raised her two children. Nancy loved dogs and enjoyed her time watching television, especially comedies.
She was the wife of Jim Brokenshire.
Nancy is also survived by a daughter, Tami, wife of Russ Pellegrino, of Frackville; a son, James, of Frackville; a sister, Virginia Minalda, of Mahanoy City; nephews, John and Matthew Minalda.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Pastor Carl Shankweiler officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in German Protestant Cemetery Association, Mahanoy City. The family requests donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Frackville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019