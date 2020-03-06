Home

Nancy E. Starr

Nancy E. Starr Obituary
Nancy E. Starr, 83, passed away March 5 at Rosewood Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven, where she had been a resident.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 12 at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service with interment in Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
