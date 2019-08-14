|
Nancy G. Unger, 80, of Orwigsburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Grier City, July 26, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Erma (Volosky) Purnell.
Nancy was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.
She enjoyed watching sports, especially local high school football games on Friday nights, gardening and shopping.
Nancy was a beloved mother to Todd Williams; devoted grandmother to Kyle Williams, Downingtown; stepmother to Donald Unger; step-grandmother to Travis and Justin Unger, Hazleton; family friend to Bharat, Priya and the Ranganath family, Orwigsburg; aunt to the Stauffenberg family, Tower City.
A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019