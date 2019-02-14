Nancy J. Buffington, 85, of Valley View, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on Monday, July 24, 1933, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Paul Long and the late Florence Lupold.
Nancy was a floor lady in area garment factories prior to her retirement.
She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Hegins.
She was also a member of Ashland Chapter 154 Order of Eastern Star.
Nancy enjoyed going to Traci's Place for breakfast and to the Crossroads Auction on Friday nights.
Her husband, Robert J. Buffington, passed away in 1999.
She is survived by a son, Barry Buffington and his wife, Cindy, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; a daughter, Trudy Charles and her husband, Jerry, of Halifax; a granddaughter, Jami Charles, of Halifax; three grandsons, Robert Buffington, of Bridgeport, W.Va., Jace Charles, of Wichita, Kan., and Matthew Buffington, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; and great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Avery, Addyson, Tyler, Carson, Taegan and Conner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Michael C. Klahr officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in Union Cemetery, Gratz. Memorial contributions can be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 57, Hegins, PA 17938. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
