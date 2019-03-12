Nancy Jean Heim, 78, of Pine Grove, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Oct. 1, 1940, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Agnes Markland Bricker.
Nancy worked at Wert Bookbinding Inc. in Grantville for several years before retiring. Once retired, Nancy loved spending time with her family, having tea and being outside by the pool during the summer months. She also enjoyed the companionship of her many pets over the years, most recently dogs Molly and Buddy.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Walter Bricker, John Bricker and George Bricker; her sisters, Doris Kummerling and Ann Underwood; and her grandson, Nicholas Heim, of Pine Grove.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward Heim, of Pine Grove; daughters, Jean, wife of Donald McMillin, and Nancy Heim Jr., all of Pine Grove; sons, Edward Jr. and wife, Sandra Heim, and Anthony Heim and fiancee, Donna Danner, all of Schuylkill Haven; her brother, Robert Bricker, of Florida; eight grandchildren, Kristy, Lisa, Heather, Brook, Amy, Farrah, Eddie and Siena; five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Callie, Charley, Mitchell and Landon.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nancy's memory to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332 Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
