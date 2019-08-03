|
On Aug. 1, 2019, Nancy Jo Bedway, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, passed away peacefully at 82 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pottsville to the late Charles and Esther Gauntlett Dando.
She was a graduate of Pottsville High School. On Aug. 10, 1957, Nancy married Albert John Bedway. Together they had a son, Randy.
Nancy loved to read and had worked for many years at Pottsville Public Library. When she and Al moved to the Lancaster area, she worked as a receptionist at New Image Salon in Manheim.
She enjoyed vacationing in Florida and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Randy K. Bedway, married to Hope, of Mountville; her grandchildren, Kyle Bedway, married to Sarvia, Nicole, married to Joshua Scronce, and Emily Walker; great-grandchildren, Bria, Isla and Cynthia. She will be fondly remembered by her loving family and friends.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends may come to the funeral home again to visit with Nancy Jo's family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Nancy Jo's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence to Nancy Jo's family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 3, 2019