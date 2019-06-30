Nancy L. Hoy, 82, of Moyers Station Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday at home.



Born Jan. 16, 1937, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Beulah Schneck Stump.



She was a 1954 graduate of Pine Grove High School.



Nancy worked at Hershey Foods for 20 years.



She was a member of the Roedersville Mennonite Church, Pine Grove.



Preceding her in death was a grandson, Matthew Newswanger, and sister, Jean Beck.



Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Herbert C. Hoy; daughter, Rose Newswanger, and son, Christopher Hoy, both of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Gwen Shiffer, Ryan Newswanger, Jeffrey Hoy, Nathan Hoy; nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Daryl Martin officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Roedersville Mennonite Church, c/o Jean Hurst, 1085 Rock Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in her memory. The family would like to thank all those who helped take care of Nancy in her time of need. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 30, 2019