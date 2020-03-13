|
|
Nancy L. Lehr, 83, of Sparrow Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home.
Born April 23, 1936, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Rankin and Mary Brommer Fisher.
She was a 1953 graduate of Pine Grove High School and attended Manbeck's Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Nancy married Frederick "Fritz" Lehr on Jan. 15, 1955, and they had four children. Nancy spent the first half of their marriage running the home and caring for Fritz and their children. The second half of those 65 years she worked side by side with Fritz, helping to build the family business at Lehr's Feed and Farm Supplies, which they started in 1986 and ran until 2017.
Nancy was a wonderfully devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She gave her life to her family.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Ruth Neal.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Frederick "Fritz" Lehr; two sons, Mark and wife, Debra Lehr, of Schuylkill Haven, Timothy Lehr, of Pine Grove; two daughters, Linda and husband, Eugene "Bim" Maidenford, Stephanie and husband, Kendall Martin, both of Pine Grove; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Fisher, and a sister, Susan Reiter, both of Pine Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Manbeck's Church, 110 Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in Manbeck's Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Manbeck's Church Memorial Fund c/o Deborah Reiter, 159 Spittler Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 13, 2020