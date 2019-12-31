Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Nancy L. Stewart

Nancy L. Stewart Obituary
Nancy L. (Hawley) Stewart, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.

Born Dec. 13, 1935, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Edward M. and Evelyn E. (Yocum) Hawley.

She was a graduate from Pottsville High School. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Stars and Pottsville Lionettes.

Nancy was the president of Pottsville PTA. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, traveling, and loved driving Camaros. She was a history buff. But most of all, she loved being with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Alexander J. Stewart.

She is survived by son, Kevin Stewart; daughters, Nancy Kimmel and Cindie L. Vidal and her husband, Robby; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Stewart family.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
