Nancy Lea Yob, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, at her home.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 18, 1946, she was a daughter of May (Webber) Schrader, of Auburn, and the late Wilson J. Rhine.
She was the wife of Michael L. Yob Sr.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1964, and was formerly employed by Argo as an engineering technician.
Nancy was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn.
Nancy's family was her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed doing acts of kindness such as painting rocks and hiding them for people to find and was a member of numerous rock painting groups on Facebook.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father and great-grandson, Kaden Krause.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is also survived by children, Michele Lea Yob, Donna Lea Garland, wife of Dave, and Michael Louis Yob Jr. and companion, Yvonne; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Krause, Melissa Miller, Marcie Reese, Elizabeth Reber, Rebecca, Joseph and Kevin Shire, Saarah, Michael III, Matthew, and Ryan Yob and Samantha Thompson; as well great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kole, Koen, Hunter, Colton, Carson, Calen and Leland; and her stepmother, Bernice Rhine, of Summit Station.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Saint Ambrose Mausoleum, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, donations in Nancy's memory may be forwarded to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922, or St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Condolences may be left online at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 25, 2019