|
|
|
Nancy Lorah, 72, of Pottsville, formerly of Delano, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, at her residence.
Born in Grier City, Dec. 1, 1946, she was a daughter of Catherine (Eckrode) Petritsch and the late Jacob Petritsch. She was the wife of the late Ronald Lorah.
Surviving are three daughters, three sisters, one brother, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 7, 2019