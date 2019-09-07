Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lorah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lorah

Send Flowers
Nancy Lorah Obituary
Nancy Lorah, 72, of Pottsville, formerly of Delano, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, at her residence.

Born in Grier City, Dec. 1, 1946, she was a daughter of Catherine (Eckrode) Petritsch and the late Jacob Petritsch. She was the wife of the late Ronald Lorah.

Surviving are three daughters, three sisters, one brother, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.