Nancy Lou Degler, 85, of Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday, April 14, at Providence Place, Pottsville. She was formerly of East Brunswick Township.
Nancy was born in Shoemakersville, Dec. 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Anna Hepner and George Jacob Dunkel. She was the wife of William Arthur Degler. They were married Sept. 24, 1955. She was a housewife, dedicated mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by siblings, George Dunkel Jr., Floyd Dunkel, Jane Mengel and Shirley Dunkel.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by a son, William, husband of Kimberly Degler, of Schuylkill Haven; granddaughter, Katie Degler McNulty and her husband, Andrew, great-grandson, Conar McNulty; sister, Pamela McFadden, wife of John P., Phillipsburg, N.J.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with Pastor Steward Warner officiating. The public is invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment immediately following at Zion's Red Church Cemetery Association, Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Team Orwigsburg, c/o Eileen Thompson, 33 E. Adamsdale Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2019