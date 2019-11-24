Home

Nancy Lymaster Obituary
Nancy Lymaster, 66, of Llewellyn, Branch Township, passed away Thursday at her home.

Born in Pottsville, Feb. 26, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Elvin Brennan Sr. and Cecelia Wyslutsky Brennan.

After graduating from Minersville Area High School in 1971, she studied computer technology. She had been employed for 26 years by the former Summit Station Manufacturing, Pine Grove. She was a member of UNITE! labor union.

Nancy's hobby was collecting salt and pepper shakers. Numbering over 3,500 shaker sets, her collection is unparalleled.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert I. Lymaster III, on May 8, 2002; her sister, Eileen Schultz, in 2015; a brother, Kenneth Brennan, in 2017; a great-nephew, Zachary Koch, in 2000.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert I. Lymaster Jr.; two brothers, Richard Brennan (spouse, Anne Marie), of Schuylkill Haven, and Elvin Brennan Jr. (spouse, Denise), of Forestville; nieces and nephews, including her caregiver, Ashley Koch, of Primrose, and her young buddies, Ricky and Jace Chapman.

The family will accept visitors at 6 p.m. Monday and at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visitation will end promptly at 9:15 a.m. when procession will form. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 S. Second St., Pottsville. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
