Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Olerud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Olerud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Olerud Obituary
Nancy Olerud, 75, of Moorhead, Minn., passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home.

Nancy Eloise Hinton was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Pottstown, and later moved to Mahanoy City, where she lived with her mother and stepfather, Laura and Harold Light.

She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1961. She started her career as a surgical tech at The Allentown Hospital before moving to Fargo, N.D., in 1967, where she worked at St. Luke's Hospital as an OR tech. Nancy also worked at various places as a secretary for many years until retiring from G&O Insulation in 2007.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Art Olerud; sons, Arthur J. Olerud, of Atlanta, Ga., Chris (husband of Sheri) Olerud, of Moorhead, Minn.; a brother, George Hinton, of Drums; a sister, Dorothy Light Wehr (wife of Lee), of Barnesville; puppies, Tori and Tink; nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service was held Oct. 26 at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Fargo, and she was buried in Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood, N.D.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -