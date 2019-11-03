|
|
Nancy Olerud, 75, of Moorhead, Minn., passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home.
Nancy Eloise Hinton was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Pottstown, and later moved to Mahanoy City, where she lived with her mother and stepfather, Laura and Harold Light.
She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1961. She started her career as a surgical tech at The Allentown Hospital before moving to Fargo, N.D., in 1967, where she worked at St. Luke's Hospital as an OR tech. Nancy also worked at various places as a secretary for many years until retiring from G&O Insulation in 2007.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Art Olerud; sons, Arthur J. Olerud, of Atlanta, Ga., Chris (husband of Sheri) Olerud, of Moorhead, Minn.; a brother, George Hinton, of Drums; a sister, Dorothy Light Wehr (wife of Lee), of Barnesville; puppies, Tori and Tink; nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service was held Oct. 26 at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Fargo, and she was buried in Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood, N.D.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2019