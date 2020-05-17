Home

James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Nancy Stone Romanowicz Obituary
Nancy Stone Romanowicz, 89, of Pottsville, passed away at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

She was a daughter of the late Pennrose and Anna Elizabeth Mortimer, and the wife of the late Michael Romanowicz.

Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl, Michelle and Kim; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen, and a sister, Marian.

Services and interment are private. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 17, 2020
