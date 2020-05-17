|
Nancy Stone Romanowicz, 89, of Pottsville, passed away at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
She was a daughter of the late Pennrose and Anna Elizabeth Mortimer, and the wife of the late Michael Romanowicz.
Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl, Michelle and Kim; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen, and a sister, Marian.
Services and interment are private. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 17, 2020