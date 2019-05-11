Nancy Turolis, 91, of Arnot's Addition, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Nancy was born in Pottsville, on Dec. 30, 1927. She was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Costello.
She was the wife of the late Bernard Turolis, who passed away in 1989. Nancy was a member of the former St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
She is preceded in death by a son, David Turolis; and sisters and brothers.
Nancy is survived by a son, Bernard A. Turolis, of Arnot's Addition; a daughter, Ruth Kellagher, of Pottsville; and a son, Terrance Turolis, of Arnot's Addition; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Calling hours will be private at the convenience of the family. The interment will be held at St. Casimir Roman Catholic Cemetery, Port Carbon. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 11, 2019