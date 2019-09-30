|
Naomi Lynn Brossman, 20, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Pitman.
Naomi was born in Pottsville, Sept. 23, 1999, a daughter of Jennifer L. Hoffman and Russell A. Lloyd, of Pottsville, and Damon S. Brossman and Kim Souchak, of Cressona.
Naomi was a graduate of Gillingham Charter School, Class of 2017, Pottsville, where she excelled in the archery and art clubs. Naomi was chosen to paint the Halloween Window painting at the Salvation Army in Pottsville. A passion for art, her drawing of a wolf was chosen as the school logo, which is used to this day.
She was most recently employed as an order selector at Chewy Distribution Center, Wilkes-Barre, and formerly was employed by Big Lots D.C., Tremont, as well as Bill's Produce, Schuylkill Haven. Following her passion with animals, she volunteered at Red Creek Wildlife Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Naomi was well known for her angelic voice, performing locally with her father.
In addition to her parents, Naomi is survived by sisters, who she adored and cared for deeply, Delilah R. Brossman and Seriena M. Renninger; grandparents, Glenn and Kathy Hoffman, Pitman, Sandy Kardisco, Pottsville, and Eugene Brossman, Schuylkill Haven; aunt, Aimee and Matthew Herman; aunt, Gwen and Terry Schock; uncle, Glenn Hoffman Jr.; uncle, Todd and Brenda Brossman; cousins, Ethan, Cameron, Nathan, Skyler, Glenn III, Autumn, Emily, Rebekah, Adam, Eli, Addison, Alexis, Anastasia and Audrie.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Pitman, with Pastor Preston Broadhurst officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, and on from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home. Burial will be made in Jacobs Cemetery, Leck Kill. For more information, visit srrfh.com. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
