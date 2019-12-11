Home

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott Obituary
Naomi Scott, 97, gained her angel wings Dec. 3.

She will be joining her husband, Arthur, and her family members in Heaven.

Naomi along with her siblings, Frances, Viola, Edward and Carl, were born in Pottsville to Roy and Sallie Trough.

Naomi met the love of her life, Arthur. They were married in June 1940 and shared 63 years together until he passed away in 2003. They moved to the Lehigh Valley when Arthur joined Bethlehem Steel. Throughout their lives, they enjoyed traveling. They especially enjoyed traveling to Florida and Hawaii. They were avid campers and spent many happy times in their camper at various campgrounds in Pennsylvania. Naomi was a member of Dames of Malta and Daughters of the American Revolution while in Pottsville and Order of the Eastern Star in Bethlehem. Naomi had a long life. At 97 years, she outlived all of her generation.

Those left to remember Naomi are her beloved daughter, Nancy; much loved son-in-law, Leonard; cherished granddaughter, Christine; nephews and nieces.

Naomi will be laid to rest alongside Arthur in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, in the spring. The family is planning a graveside memorial service at that time. An announcement will be published in The Republican-Herald giving date and time for those wanting to attend. Rest in peace, Naomi you earned it.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
