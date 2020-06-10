|
Natalie A. Landon, 34, of Tower City, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born Dec. 26, 1985, in Somerville, N.J. She was a daughter of the late Bruce A. Landon Sr., who passed away in 1992.
Natalie was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. She was a waitress at the former John's Diner, Port Carbon.
She is survived by her mother, Wanda Logan, of Tower City. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Julia Costello, of Tower City; a son, Adam Marchalk, of Tower City; a daughter, Emmah Marchalk, of Tower City; a daughter, Lydia Sanders, of Tower City; a brother, Bruce A. Landon Jr., of Frackville; an aunt, Diane Potter, of Tower City; a cousin, Joshua Potter, of Minersville; a cousin, Joseph Potter, of Minersville; a cousin, Shanda Keich, of Tamaqua; a cousin, John Potter, of New Philadelphia; a cousin, Jacob Potter, of Tower City.
A private religious service will be held Thursday, June 11, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. The Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
