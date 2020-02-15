|
Natalie Gabuzda, 94, of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Natalie was born May 4, 1925, in Trenton, Pa., a daughter of the late Helen (Stetz) and Joseph Kershetsky.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1942, and a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
She was employed from 1943 to 1946 with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, after which she became employed by the United Mine Workers of America's Compensation and Legal Department in Hazleton, where she retired in 1986.
She was wife of the late John Gabuzda, who passed away December 1967. She is also preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph, and a sister, Dorothy Steibler.
Natalie is survived by a daughter, Monica, wife of Joseph Alansky, of Barnesville; a son, Joseph, of Mahanoy City; two sisters, Eleanor Shelakes, of Mahanoy City, and Rosellen Blue, of Florida; a grandson, Scott Alansky and his wife, Heather; a granddaughter, Natalie Alansky Zawada and her husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Macy and Brady Alansky, Tanner, Rance and Sam Zawada. Survived also by nephews, John Steibler, Barnesville, and Joseph Blue, Florida; nieces, Jacqueline DeAngelo, Coaldale, and Debbie Winkles, Florida, and Marie Taylor, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Leo Maletz officiating. There will be no calling hours and please no flowers. Contributions in her name can be made to Mahanoy City Public Library or St. Teresa of Calcutta St. Vincent De Paul Society. Interment will be private at convenience of the family in the Assumption BVM Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 15, 2020