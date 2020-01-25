|
Neal "Skeeter" Flexer Sr., 90, of Tamaqua, passed away Jan. 18 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.
He was a son of the late Francis and Bessie (Hauck) Flexer.
He served in the Korean War. He worked as a machinist for National Can before retiring in 1992 and had been the sexton at White Church Cemetery for over 40 years.
Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Gerber); son, Neal Jr.; and sister, Mary Ketchledge.
Surviving is a son, Craig; sisters, Elizabeth Demcak and Florence Dech; a brother, Francis "Butch"; a daughter-in-law, Barbara; companion, Betty Beltz; grandsons, Neal III and Jordan; a great-granddaughter, Giavanna.
Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
