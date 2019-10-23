|
|
Neal W. Brensinger, 88, of Wayne Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home with his wife by his side.
Born in Auburn, he was a son of the late Walter and Maude Kremer Brensinger.
Neal attended Auburn schools and then went on to work at Hubler Shoe Factory in Auburn for 35 years. He later retired from Craftex Mills.
He enjoyed woodworking and won several awards at local craft fairs. Neal also enjoyed spending time at the beach and taking his grandchildren to Hersheypark.
In addition to his parents, Neal was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest, Allen, Mark, Marl and Merle (Tiny); his sisters, Jean, Christine and Ina.
Neal is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Alberta Moyer Brensinger and their children, Joel Brensinger, husband to Sally, of Wayne Township, Robin Streisel, wife of Paul, of Hazleton, and Christine Mayo, wife of Alan, of Bensalem. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristy Mayo, Kyle Mayo and fiancee', Tianna Armitage, Tyler Brensinger, companion to Sierra Miller, and Joshua Iverson; great-grandchildren, Lily Butler, Deven Herold and Jayce Brensinger.
The family is thankful to all the workers from Compassus Hospice and Precision Health Care for their dedicated and compassionate work.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family asks that donations in Neal's memory be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2019